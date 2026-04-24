Help Me Catch Up on Rent & Stay Housed

I’m reaching out during a very difficult season in my life and asking for help with something I never imagined I would have to ask for — keeping a roof over my head.





At this time, I am currently four months behind on my rent. I have been doing everything I can to stay afloat, but financial setbacks and personal challenges have caused me to fall further behind than I can handle on my own.





I am not looking for a handout or long-term support. I am asking for a helping hand so I can catch up on my past-due rent, protect my housing, and get back on stable ground.





I am actively working toward improving my financial situation and building a better future for myself. I recently earned my CDL permit and I am pursuing the training and employment opportunities necessary to begin a new career in transportation. My goal is to become financially independent again and move forward in a positive direction.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my past-due rent and housing expenses. Even if you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to me.





It is not easy for me to publicly ask for help, but sometimes life puts us in a position where we have to reach out to others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, for sharing, and for any financial support you are able to provide.





I truly appreciate every person who helps me during this difficult time.





May God bless you for your kindness, generosity, and support.



