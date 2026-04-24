Help me buy Poop Truck

Men, im trying to get out of nursing. It’s a dead end job. I love my patients, they have blessed me more than I can ever put in words. I would like to get out of this toxic field. I would like to start a septic clean out business. A woman on the news murders her 3 babies, other women raised a $1 million. Why can’t a guy raise $100,000 to buy a poop truck to start a business and clean up this mess. Men, put your support behind me. 💪