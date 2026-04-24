Help Me Build My Jewelry Business

My name is Fidelia, and I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for support as I take a major step toward becoming financially independent.

I am starting a jewelry business from scratch, and my goal is to build something sustainable that will provide a reliable source of income for me and my family. I have the determination to work, but I currently do not have enough capital to turn this dream into reality.

I am hoping to raise ₦10,000,000 to establish the business properly. The funds will be used to purchase quality jewelry stock, packaging and branding materials, create a small business setup, market the products, and provide enough working capital to keep the business running while I build a customer base.

I know ₦10 million is a significant amount of money, and I do not take anyone's generosity for granted. Even a small contribution would bring me closer to my goal. More importantly, your support would give me an opportunity to build something that can continue generating income rather than depending on temporary assistance.

I want to build this business with honesty, hard work and determination. My dream is not simply to receive help; it is to use that help to create a business that can eventually stand on its own and, hopefully, create opportunities for other people too.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my dream, and for any support you are able to give. Every contribution, no matter the size, will be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for helping me turn a dream into something real.