Help Me Build a Stable Future

My goal: ₦2,000,000

Sometimes the things we need most are not extraordinary things.

A safe place to live.

The ability to afford necessary medicine.

The opportunity to continue our education.

A living environment where we can study, rest and work toward something better.

Right now, these basic things are difficult for me to afford on my own.

That is why I am reaching out beyond my immediate circle and asking for help from people around the world.

Why I am fundraising

I am trying to raise ₦2,000,000 to help me through a difficult financial period and give me a more stable foundation for the future.

The money will be used for essential needs:





Rent and housing — ₦900,000

A stable place to live would remove a major source of uncertainty and give me a safer and more dependable environment.





Medicine and healthcare — ₦300,000

Some of the funds will go toward necessary medicine and health-related expenses so that I don't have to keep putting important healthcare needs aside because of financial difficulties.





Education — ₦450,000

Education is extremely important to me. This portion will help with school expenses, books, supplies, transportation and other educational necessities.





Basic living improvements — ₦250,000

This will be used for essential improvements that can make my living environment more suitable for everyday life and studying.





Transportation and necessities — ₦100,000

This will help cover transportation and other essential day-to-day expenses connected to school and basic living.

Total: ₦2,000,000

Why I'm asking strangers for help

I know that many of the people reading this may have never met me.

You may be in another country, thousands of kilometres away, and have no personal reason to know who I am.

I understand that donating to someone you don't know requires trust.

I'm not asking anyone to give what they cannot afford.

I'm simply asking those who are able to help me take a step toward stability.

A donation of $5, $10, $20 or $50 might seem small compared with the overall goal, but many small acts of kindness can become something much bigger.

And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could be just as valuable.

What your support would mean

Your donation wouldn't simply be money to me.

It could mean:





A more stable place to live.





Being able to afford necessary medicine.





Being able to continue my education with fewer financial obstacles.





Having better basic living conditions.





Having the opportunity to focus on building a better future instead of constantly worrying about the next immediate expense.

I don't expect one person to solve everything.

I'm hoping that many people, each contributing whatever they comfortably can, can help me reach this goal.

I will also provide updates about the fundraiser and, where appropriate, information about how the funds are being used.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you to everyone who donates.

And thank you to everyone who shares this fundraiser with someone else.

Even if you are unable to give, helping my story reach the right person could change everything.

Thank you for giving me a chance to move forward.