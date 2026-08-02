Help Me Build a Better Future Through Education

Hi everyone,

My name is May Janna D. Guillermo, and l am a college student from the Philippines currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting Information Systems (BSAIS).





I never imagined that I would be creating a fundraiser like this. Asking for help has never been easy for me, but I realized that sometimes we all need a helping hand. Today, I am choosing to be vulnerable because I don't want financial struggles to stop me from finishing my education.





I was raised by my grandmother ever since I was a little child. She became my parent, my protector, and my biggest source of love and support. While other children grew up with both parents, it was my grandmother who attended to my needs, comforted me when I was sick, celebrated my small achievements, and worked tirelessly just to make sure I could stay in school.





Growing up, I witnessed her sacrifices every single day. I've seen her skip buying things for herself just so I could have what I needed. I've seen her worry about bills, school expenses, and our daily needs while trying her best not to let me notice. There were countless moments when she carried burdens that no one should have to carry alone, yet she never complained. Instead, she kept reminding me that education was something no one could ever take away from me. Those words stayed with me.





Everything I have achieved so far is because of her sacrifices. She believed in me long before I learned to believe in myself. Now that I'm finally in college, I want nothing more than to finish my degree and make all of her sacrifices worthwhile.

More than earning a diploma, I want to build a stable career so I can finally take care of the woman who spent her life taking care of me.

Sadly, our financial situation continues to be a challenge.





Like many families in the Philippines, we struggle with the rising cost of living, limited opportunities, and the financial burdens that come with pursuing higher education. Tuition, books, transportation, school supplies, and daily expenses quickly add up, and there are times when I worry about whether I can continue my studies.





My grandmother has spent so many years working hard just to give me a chance at a better future. I don't want her to keep carrying that burden alone anymore. I want to finish college, find a stable job, and finally tell her that she doesn't have to worry about providing for me anymore.





That dream is what keeps me going every day.

This fundraiser is my way of asking for help so I can continue pursuing that dream.





Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly toward my educational expenses, including tuition, books, school supplies, transportation, and other school-related needs. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would already mean so much to me.

If anyone would like to know more about my situation or needs proof of my enrollment or identity, I would be more than willing to provide any documents needed.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing that education can change someone's life. Your kindness and generosity would not only help me stay in college-it would help me fulfill the dream that my grandmother has carried for me since I was a child.





I promise to work hard, finish my education, and one day pay this kindness forward by helping others who are struggling just as l am today.

Thank you so much for your support.





With gratitude,

May Janna D. Guillermo