Help Me Bring My Puppy Home

I lost my companion, Chico. He was with me every day for 6 years. Chico had cancer I wasn't aware of, and the Lord said it was his time. He was so strong. I miss him so much, nothing could ever take his place.





I'm alone, and a companion helps me be happy. I have someone to take care of as they need me, and I need them. I live on $1,100 a month for rent, power, and my puppy's clothes and food. Right now, that doesn't leave room to bring my puppy home.





Please find it in your heart to help me. Thank you, and God bless.