Help Me Bring Home a New Doxie

I lost my two dachshunds after 14 years together. They were the most constant and loving things I've had since my husband passed, and I'm heartbroken without them.





I'm on social security and want to bring a new dachshund into my home, but I can't afford the adoption and initial costs on my own. Your support would mean so much to me as I take this step to open my heart to a new companion.





Thank you for standing with me.