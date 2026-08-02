Help Me Become My Family's First College Graduate

For as long as I can remember, my parents have sacrificed everything they could so that I would have opportunities they never had. They came to the United States with hope, determination, and the dream that their child would have access to an education, stability, and a brighter future. They left behind familiar lives and loved ones, believing that through hard work and perseverance, the next generation could achieve what they could not.

Today, I have the opportunity to make that dream a reality, but I cannot do it alone.

This fall, I will begin my journey at George Mason University, where I will major in Criminology. As a first-generation college student, earning admission to George Mason is more than an academic achievement; it is the realization of years of sacrifice, determination, and unwavering hope. Every late night studying, every hour spent at work, and every obstacle I overcame has led to this moment.

Throughout high school, I challenged myself academically by enrolling in dual enrollment courses and studying Administration of Justice at the Academies of Loudoun. Alongside my coursework, I worked five days a week, saving every dollar I could for college. Although I knew my earnings would never be enough to cover the full cost of attending college, I refused to let financial hardship stop me from preparing for my future.

Beyond the classroom, I dedicated myself to serving others. I co-founded my school’s Polar Plunge Club to raise money for Special Olympics, served on Student Council’s Community Outreach Committee, volunteered through my church and local library, and competed in SkillsUSA, where I earned second place for creating a self-help therapy journal for teenagers recovering from substance abuse. These experiences strengthened my passion for helping others and reinforced my desire to pursue a career devoted to justice, advocacy, and service.

Despite years of hard work, paying for college remains my greatest challenge.

My family has always faced financial hardship. My parents continue to work tirelessly, but much of their income goes toward basic living expenses, debt, and supporting our family. They have never stopped believing in me, even when our circumstances made our dreams seem out of reach. Although I have been blessed to receive financial aid, I am still responsible for approximately $15,000 every semester. For my family, that cost is simply impossible to afford.

It is heartbreaking to know that after everything my family and I have worked for, finances could stand in the way of my education. I have spent years doing everything I could to prepare for college by studying hard, working consistently, volunteering in my community, and applying for scholarships. Even with those efforts, there is still a financial gap that I cannot overcome on my own. Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I know that accepting support today will allow me to spend my future giving back to others.

My goal is to become an immigration attorney and eventually establish my own law firm, advocating for individuals and families pursuing better opportunities, just as my own family once did. I hope to use my education to fight for justice, serve vulnerable communities, and create lasting change in the lives of others. Attending George Mason University is the first step toward making that dream a reality.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to my education and one step closer to fulfilling the purpose I have worked so hard to achieve. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, or community would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me and investing in my future. Your generosity is more than financial support; it is an investment in a student determined to honor her parents’ sacrifices, serve her community, and use every opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me take this next step.



