Help me become a doctor in Kenya

Hello, my name is Amos Kibet Rono and I’m from bomet, Kenya.





God has given me the dream to become a doctor and serve people in my community who cannot afford healthcare.





I have been accepted to study Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery [MBChB] at Moi University in Kenya.





The total cost for the entire program is KES 2,000,000 which is about $15,460 USD. This covers tuition, books, clinical rotations, uniforms, and basic living expenses for 6 years.





My family does not have the ability to raise this amount. Without your help, I will not be able to pursue this calling.





I promise that if you invest in me, I will give back. After I graduate, I plan to work in public hospitals in Kenya and open affordable clinics to help people in Bomet and rural areas who are suffering.





Every donation matters — $10, $20, $50. If you can’t give, please share this with others.





I have attached my admission letter and fee structure for transparency.





Thank you for believing in me and helping create a doctor who will save lives in Kenya.





May God bless you abundantly,

Amos Kibet Rono