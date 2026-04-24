Help me be independent

Hi my name is Charles I had a spinal cord injury aboutv3 years ago now I'm partially paralyzed my left side and left leg does not work I had an infusion done on my C-3 and C-4 in my neck blew a disk that caused my vettabra to press on my spinal cord after surgery I'm still not able to walk so I'm trying to raise money so I can get a mobility scooter so I can leave the house go play with my kids or go to the store. I just wNt some kind of Independence so if you can help that would mean the world to me. Thank you and God bless.