HELP ME AND PATCHEZ FIND OUR WAY HOME





At 62 years old, I never imagined I would have to say these words:

I am homeless.

Right now, I am struggling day by day to keep a roof over my head through extended-stay lodging while trying desperately to rebuild my life. And beside me through all of this is my dog, Patchez—the one constant I have left and one of the biggest reasons I refuse to give up.

How I Got Here

A devastating experience with financial fraud and identity theft caused financial losses from which I was never able to fully recover.

But the fraud itself isn't the story I want to tell.

The aftermath is.

Over time, I watched the financial foundation I had spent years building collapse. My savings and retirement security were depleted. I lost businesses and sources of income. Eventually, I lost my home.

Today, I am essentially starting over.

There is a particular kind of fear that comes with finding yourself in this position at 62.

These are supposed to be the years when the savings and security you worked to build help protect you. Instead, I am facing the frightening reality of rebuilding from virtually nothing while wondering each day how I will afford shelter, food, transportation and the basic necessities of life.

I don't have family who can financially rescue me or provide a place for me to live. I am having to find my way through this one day at a time.

But I am not doing it completely alone.

Then There Is Patchez

Three years ago, I rescued Patchez from a bad situation.

I promised him that he would be safe, loved and have a good life.

I never imagined that one day he would be the one helping to rescue me.

Through the financial losses, fear, uncertainty and finally homelessness, Patchez has remained beside me. When so much of what once made my life feel secure disappeared, he was still there.

On some of my hardest days, taking care of him has given me a reason to keep moving forward.

We need each other.

And one of the most painful parts of being homeless is knowing that my circumstances could eventually separate us.

I carry tremendous guilt knowing that this dog I rescued and promised a stable life is once again living with uncertainty—not because he isn't loved, but because right now I cannot give him the permanent home he deserves.

I cannot imagine losing him too.

That is why my greatest goal isn't simply paying for another night in an extended-stay room.

I want to get us home.

I Am Trying to Rebuild

I am doing everything I can to create income and get back on my feet.

I am applying for jobs anywhere I believe I can work, but so far I have had no success securing steady employment. I am doing gig work when possible, trying to sell my books, and selling the personal belongings I have left.

I am willing to work.

The problem is that when you reach zero, escaping homelessness becomes incredibly difficult. Money that could help you rebuild instead goes toward surviving today—another night of shelter, food, gas and basic necessities.

I need enough breathing room to stop simply surviving and begin rebuilding.

What Your Help Would Do

I have set a fundraising goal of $15,000. I don't expect one person to solve this for me. Every contribution moves Patchez and me closer to stability.

Approximately $2,000–$4,000 could help me secure more stable shelter or potentially provide a down payment toward a modest, livable RV that could give Patchez and me a place of our own while I rebuild.

Approximately $2,000 would cover about six months of storage and help me protect the belongings I still have.

Just $350 would allow me to register and insure my vehicle so I can get it legally back on the road and use it to generate income through delivery and gig work.

Approximately $3,000–$5,000 would help me address essential expenses and obligations that accumulated while my financial situation deteriorated.

The remaining funds would provide a cushion for food, temporary shelter, gasoline, transportation, Patchez's needs and basic daily living expenses while I work toward permanent housing and reliable income.

This fundraiser isn't about maintaining my current situation.

It's about getting out of it.

I am asking for a bridge from homelessness back to stability.

I Still Have Faith

Through everything that has happened, there is one other thing I have refused to surrender: my faith in God.

There have been days when I couldn't see how things were going to work out. There have been moments when the fear has been overwhelming.

But I continue to believe that God has me covered.

I believe this struggle is a chapter of my life—not the ending.

I believe that somehow, some way, God is going to pull me through this. I don't know exactly what that answer will look like or through whom that blessing may come. My responsibility is to keep moving, keep working, keep believing and be willing to ask for help when I can no longer do this alone.

So today, I am asking.

If you are able to contribute, your gift will help me move closer to safe, permanent shelter and give me the breathing room necessary to rebuild my ability to support myself and Patchez.

If you cannot give financially, please consider sharing our story.

And above all, please pray for us.

Pray that the right job opens.

Pray that the right housing opportunity appears.

Pray that I am given the strength, wisdom and resources to rebuild.

And please pray that through all of this, I can keep the promise I made to a frightened dog three years ago when I brought him home:

You're safe now. I'm not going to leave you.

Patchez has kept his side of that promise to me.

I'm fighting with everything I have to keep mine to him.

Thank you for reading our story, for praying for us, for sharing it, and for helping in whatever way you can.

God bless you.

— Anji & Patchez