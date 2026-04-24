Help Me aford Stable ousing and Meet Basic Needs

I'm homeless right now without a job, and I need help getting back on my feet. Right now, my immediate needs are a safe place to live, food, and water. Whether that's land, a camper, a van, or another housing option, I'm looking for stability and a way to meet my basic needs while I work toward a more permanent situation.





Your support would mean so much as I take these first steps toward housing and security. Thank you for standing with me.