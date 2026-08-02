Help Me Afford Medical Care and Treatment

I was recently diagnosed with diabetes, and I've been dealing with Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes painful bumps and abscesses, mostly in areas where skin rubs against skin. I've had to have cysts cut open and drained multiple times, and I've even had surgery. I've had to take months off work because of this condition.





I also have sleep apnea, and I need a BiPAP machine to help me manage it. The machine and related products will cost close to $4,200.





Right now, I can't afford the machine or my HS medication, or my insurance premiums.





Your support would help me get the equipment and medication I need so I can focus on my health and return to work. Thank you for standing with me.