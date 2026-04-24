Help Markel Find Sanctuary

I’m Markel, and I’m 24 years old. Right now, I am homeless and asking for help because I have run out of safe options. I was in a program that paid for a transition house, but because of my mental health challenges, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, I faced discrimination and lost my place there. On top of that, the transition house stole my clothes and belongings, including my backpack, and now I am left with only a few basic items. My family has rejected me, I have nowhere to stay, and the shelters around me are not accepting new people right now. For the past several days, I have been sleeping outside and struggling just to keep my phone charged. I am deeply hurt, overwhelmed, and doing my best to hold on.





I am asking for support so I can find sanctuary and have a safe place to stay for a good amount of time. Donations will also help me with clothes, food, and transportation so I can get through each day with some stability and dignity. This help would make a huge difference in my life while I try to find employment and wait to hear from Social Security and DCF. Please help if you can. Whatever you give, even a penny, a quarter, or a dollar, truly counts. Your support could help me survive this season and begin moving forward again. For the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it unto me.