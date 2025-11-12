Help Mahara Heal

What happens when a vision you’ve carried for years is finally taking root — and then the unthinkable strikes?





In 2025, Mahara founded Gan Eden Freedom Farm on 33 acres in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northeastern New Mexico. Gan Eden means “Garden of Eden” in Hebrew. Her vision: a sanctuary where children and adults living with PTSD could find healing through agricultural work and horse therapy. That same year, her husband passed away.





This spring, just as the farm was becoming real, Mahara’s health began to decline. A natural health practitioner who had been well for 40 years, she had no primary care doctor — and neither alternative nor conventional care brought answers. She grew steadily weaker through the summer with no diagnosis.





After an overnight ER stay in early August, a series of events that can only be called miraculous brought her to the Hope for Cancer program in Tijuana. Since August 10, she has been receiving targeted therapies including sound, light, oxygen, frequency, dietary, and IV treatments. On August 20, doctors identified squamous cell carcinoma affecting several lymph nodes, with possible involvement of the throat and sacral area.





Mahara is making progress, but round-the-clock pain medication has slowed her recovery. Her initial three weeks end August 31, and both her doctors and her own inner sense say she needs more — another one to two weeks of treatment, advanced pain management, and possibly additional targeted therapy such as Insulin Potentiated Therapy. She has spent nearly all her own resources on the first round.





Mahara is seeking $50,000. These funds will cover extended treatment and the healing foods, care, and support she’ll need when she returns home to New Mexico.





Will you help her heal, so she can continue helping others through Gan Eden? Any amount is deeply appreciated — and so are your prayers.



