Help Laurie Recover From Romance Scam

I'm raising money to help Laurie pay her immediate bills after she fell victim to a romance scam online that drained her bank account. It's been a hard lesson to learn, financially, emotionally, and mentally, and it's made trusting again difficult.





laurie suffers from bad migraine headaches often which prevents her from working a job even part time, she volunteers her time at the local hospital.





But I believe there are good people left who treat others as they want to be treated themselves. Your support would help Laurie keep her bills in good standing. Once I'm able to, I'd love to pay it forward and help others the way you're helping now.





Thank you for standing with Laurie.