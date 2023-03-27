Help launch Pure Grounds Coffee & Tea

I’m a wife, stay-at-home mom, and entrepreneur building Pure Grounds—a mobile coffee and tea business created to bring people together over handcrafted drinks, genuine connection, and a little encouragement along the way.





After working as a Starbucks barista and supervisor for a few years, I discovered how powerful a simple cup of coffee can be in creating connection. After giving my life to Christ, I knew I wanted to create something that reflected my faith and allowed me to serve others in a welcoming, non-intimidating way.

Now, I’m taking a step of faith to turn that vision into reality.

We’re raising $5,000 to help purchase the commercial espresso equipment, coffee cart, supplies, ingredients, permits, and other essentials needed to launch Pure Grounds in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area.

Every donation is a seed planted into this dream. If you can’t give, sharing this campaign or simply praying for Pure Grounds means just as much.

Help me plant the seeds. 🌱

Stay planted.



