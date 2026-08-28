Help Keith Through His Recovery

My wife's son, Keith Pares, suffered a medical emergency while at his son's high school tennis meet. He collapsed and was rushed to the ER, where doctors discovered a dissecting aorta, a condition most people don't survive long enough to reach the hospital with.





During surgery, they found an aneurysm inside his heart. Because of internal bleeding, they couldn't close the surgical wound for three days. Keith also suffered three strokes during this time.





He has a long road ahead. Right now, we don't know what his full recovery will look like, but we know he won't be able to work for a very long time.





We're raising money to help cover his medical expenses and living costs while he recovers. We've never done this before, but we're grateful for any support you can offer.