Help me keep my apartment after a concussion

Hi, my name is Kelly and I live in South Carolina with my two kittens.

This year has been one emergency after another. I moved to South Carolina and spent all my savings getting here. After only two months I had to leave a roach-infested apartment and move again. Then I slipped and fell in a grocery store, was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. Because of that I was forced to stay home for a month with no pay because they wouldn’t accommodate my medical restrictions and then lost that job. I was denied unemployment and lost about $8,000 in income over three months.

I started a new job this week and my first paycheck is September 11. Until then I have $300 to my name. Rent is $1,800 due Monday. I am also behind on my car payment.

I am applying for local emergency rental assistance on Monday and I have asked my apartment complex for a short payment plan. I am also DoorDashing when I can. I am not asking anyone to fix everything — I am asking for help getting over this one week so I don’t lose my housing right as the new job starts and most of all prayers

Any amount helps

I will update this page when assistance comes through or when the September 11 paycheck hits. Thank you for reading and for any help you can give

Thank you and God bless