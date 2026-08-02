Help Keep Our Family Housed

Two weeks ago, my children's father came to our sons' 13th birthday party after being absent for 10 years. He stayed for a few weeks, and I asked him to take my rent money to the leasing office and pay it. He kept the money and left.





I made a police report, but nothing has happened yet. I've called agencies for help, but everyone says they're out of funds. I owe $1,800 in rent, it's already two weeks past due, and September's payment is coming up soon. Without this money, my five kids and I will be evicted and homeless.





I've always worked hard to keep a roof over our heads. Right now we barely have food in the house. I'm asking for help to cover the rent we owe so we don't lose our home. Your support would mean everything to my kids and me.