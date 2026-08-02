Help keep my car and home during job transition

I know this is probably a long shot, but better to try than not at all. I’m the main breadwinner in my household, and I was recently laid off. I was able to keep up with bills for as long as possible. However, I am now falling extremely behind. I was recently offered a new position, but haven’t started yet. I am currently behind on my car payments by about $1,650, which is now in jeopardy of being repossessed. My first check will come just in time for me to be able to cover my rent, which is $1,385. I am coming to you for any type of help. I can provide proof of my late payments and rent. If you can help, anything will be truly appreciated.