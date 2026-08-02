Help Keep My Boys Playing!





Greetings,





My name is Angel Sanchez, and after 12 years of coaching soccer at the recreational and academy levels, these next two years will be my final ones. Before I step down, I want to leave my players and club with a special gift: your support!

When I first started, financial difficulties were minimal. However, over the last few years, I have had to personally help supplement club fees and ask around for extra game uniforms so the boys are properly attired and don't feel left out due to a lack of funding.

I hope you can help me keep them active in the sport they love—whether they are aspiring to reach the next level or aiming to earn an athletic scholarship that prepares them for life after their playing days.

While our goal is modest, the impact can be transformative and life-changing. I hope you will prayerfully consider making a small donation to keep my boys on the field.



