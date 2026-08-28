Help Keep Brians Treatment covered

Fundraising Platform Note: We have moved this fundraiser to GiveSendGo so we can continue sharing Dad’s story and receiving support in one place. GiveSendGo has 0% platform fees, which means more of every contribution can go directly toward helping Mom and Dad with Dad’s care and related expenses. If you previously saw or supported our fundraiser on GoFundMe, thank you for continuing to follow along and stand with our family during this difficult time.





Brian’s story





My dad was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer. Over the last several weeks, our focus has been on finding the best path forward for his treatment after a local hospital told us there was no hope and that he would likely pass away on hospice within days to a few weeks.





Thankfully, after intervening, we were able to have him discharged and take him to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. There, his doctors were able to perform a procedure to remove the immediate threat to his life caused by blocked bile ducts. They also performed two difficult biopsies so that a diagnosis could be made and treatment options could be considered.





Right now, Dad is undergoing the extensive testing required to qualify for a clinical trial in Pittsburgh. This trial represents a very real opportunity for him, and we are doing everything we can to make sure finances and logistics do not become barriers to pursuing it.





One of the biggest challenges ahead is health insurance. Dad’s current coverage ends October 1, and maintaining his insurance through COBRA will come with a significant monthly cost. Keeping that coverage in place is incredibly important as he continues treatment, testing, appointments, and hopefully participation in the clinical trial.





There are also substantial expenses that come with receiving treatment away from home. Each clinical trial treatment will require a minimum two-day stay in Pittsburgh, in addition to the cost of travel, meals, parking, and lodging. Even the reduced-cost housing options available through UPMC are around $100 per night, plus parking fees. These expenses will add up quickly as trips become more frequent, as required by the clinical trial.





As his daughter, I want to do everything I can to help take some of that weight off Mom and Dad so their energy can stay where it belongs: on Dad’s care, his strength, and giving this treatment opportunity his very best shot.





My husband and I are doing everything we can to help bridge the financial gap so Dad can keep his current insurance coverage. With his clinical trial moving forward, maintaining this coverage is time-sensitive and incredibly important. Would you partner with us to help protect his access to the care and treatment he needs?





Dad cannot afford delays right now. Starting over with a new insurance company could mean navigating new preauthorizations, referrals, and other requirements, potentially creating complications during a critical time. Keeping his current coverage in place will allow him to continue pursuing the clinical trial with as much continuity as possible. He does not have the luxury of time to navigate new insurance requirements while also fighting this disease.





If you are able to contribute, the funds raised will help cover Dad’s health insurance, along with the travel, parking, meals, and lodging expenses connected to his treatment in Pittsburgh. Because GiveSendGo has 0% platform fees, more of your contribution can go directly toward these needs and helping Mom and Dad. If you are unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and continuing to pray for Dad and our family means more to us than we can say.





We have already been surrounded by so much kindness, prayer, encouragement, meals, help, and generosity throughout this journey. We are deeply grateful to everyone who continues to stand beside us. Thank you for helping us keep moving forward, one appointment and one step at a time.



