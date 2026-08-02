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Help Keep Awake Nation & Agent X11 On the Air

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPenny L A Shepard

Help Keep Awake Nation & Agent X11 On the Air

Help Keep Awake Nation & Agent X11 On the Air

Hello friends and fellow patriots, my name is Penny L.A. Shepard, Executive Producer and Host for Awake Nation News, Awake Nation and Agent X11 shows.

 

I am reaching out because I need help covering the real costs of keeping Awake Nation and Agent X11 going.

We are a conservative Christian podcast. We are patriots who love America. We want to see our nation flourish, and we are tired of the woke policies and communist agendas that have taken root in our political system.

Our mission is simple but urgent: to awaken America to the fake historical lies we have been told and to the fake news pushed by mainstream media. We work to discern the truth from the lies and to be a trusted news source for those who still care about honesty, faith, and country.

I currently live on a fixed income while working seven days a week producing this content. That includes booking and vetting guests, scheduling, creating content, posting across platforms, and designing show artwork — all while managing six different shows.

The expenses never stop:

• Content creation tools and software

• Promotional costs

• Platform and subscription fees

• AI tools used in production

• Office and operational needs

• Upcoming platform fees

 

On top of the show costs, everyday living expenses have stretched things thin.

I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for help covering the actual costs of producing this work so these shows can continue without interruption. Every dollar goes toward keeping the tools running, the platforms active, the promotion going, and the basic living expenses that allow me to keep creating full-time.

If you believe America needs more voices willing to speak truth, stand against deception, and hold the line for faith and freedom, please consider supporting this work. Even small amounts help. Larger gifts make a real difference in covering monthly and upcoming costs.

Thank you for any support you’re able to give. It directly keeps this independent, conservative Christian media moving forward.

With gratitude and resolve,

Penny L.A. Shepard

Executive Producer and Host for the Awake Nation News, Awake Nation and Agent X11.

 

Funds Will Be Used For:

• Content creation tools & software

• Platform fees & subscriptions

• Promotional costs

• AI production tools

• Office / operational needs

 


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