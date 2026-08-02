Help Kari After Loss and Eviction

My girlfriend Kari's mom recently passed away. Her mom had control of Kari's monthly Social Security check, and when she died, the check was stopped. At the same time, Kari was evicted and forced to move.





Right now Kari needs help with two urgent things. First, she needs legal assistance to help get her Social Security check restored and returned to her. Second, she needs help with moving costs, her check for her first month's rent at her new place bounced, and she has no money for the entire month.





Your support would mean so much to Kari as she navigates this difficult time. Thank you for standing with her.