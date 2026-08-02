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Help Kara with Medical & Travel expenses

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKara Rael

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kara Rael

Help Kara with Medical & Travel expenses

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you today with heavy hearts but determined spirits to ask for your support for our beloved Kara.

 In April 2026, what seemed like a severe, persistent headache turned our world upside down. After months of grueling tests, scans, and anxious waiting, doctors discovered that Kara has a brain mass, despite undergoing two separate biopsies, we are still left with many unanswered questions, and her exact diagnosis remains unknown. Kara has met with numerous specialists here at UNM, and they all agree on one thing: she must travel out of state to receive the specialized care required for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

As you can imagine, this has been completely devastating for Kara—and the lives of those who love her.

Why We Need Your Help

Kara is a fighter, and she is gearing up for the battle that remains ahead. However, because of her unknown diagnosis, and the medications she is on to control the symptoms and side effects of her tumor, she is no longer able to work as a preschool teacher and has been out of work for 4 months. This makes the path ahead difficult with immediate, immense financial burdens. While she focuses all her energy on treatments, surgeries, and healing, the expenses are already a burden.

We are raising funds to directly support Kara with:

  1. Medical Expenses: Out-of-pocket costs not fully covered by insurance.
  2. Travel Costs: Frequent trips to Colorado, possibly Arizona for lodging during extended stays.
  3. Daily Living Assistance: Helping cover bills and everyday necessities while Kara is unable to work, allowing her to focus entirely on her recovery.

How You Can Support

No contribution is too small, and every single dollar goes directly toward easing the financial stress on Kara during this incredibly challenging time.

  1. Donate: If you are able to give, please consider making a donation. Any amount helps more than you know.
  2. Share: Even if you cannot donate, share this link with your network, on social media, and with anyone who knows Kara. Share a word of encouragement to Kara on this post.
  3. Keep Kara in Your Thoughts: Most importantly keep Kara in your prayers, prayers for strength, peace, guidance, and for her medical team.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering support.

With gratitude,

Kara and Her Family

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