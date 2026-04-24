Help John Through Back Surgery Recovery

John has had 23 back surgeries in total, with 4 in the last three months. John had first surgery middle of May and his last surgery on June 22nd, when he underwent 3 spinal surgeries at one time. Recovery time is still unknown and all resources have been exhausted.





Since May, their family has faced significant financial strain with work loss, medical and living expenses. They have accrued out-of-pocket medical expenses for travel to appointments, payment plans for surgery at Barrows, imaging costs, medications, home health equipment, and meeting large deductibles for frequently needed scans. John has been on FMLA since May and his wife has been his caregiver.





Right now, the Ivey family is needing help with travel expenses, body scans and loss of income during wait period for disability and being out of work. The hope for this family is to try to create a stress-free environment for John to heal while navigating through this very challenging time. Your support would help this family cover upcoming scans, deductibles, travel costs, and the everyday basic living expenses as they try to manage while John recovers. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.