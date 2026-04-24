Help John Get A Car For Ministry

My name is John, and I am creating this fundraiser for myself. I am in desperate need of a reliable car so I can travel around my city and even throughout my state to spread the gospel and help people in need. Right now, I have been walking to do this, and while I am grateful to serve however I can, walking limits how far I am able to go. I truly believe Jesus has called me to this, and I want to go all in for Him. Having a car would allow me to reach farther distances, connect with more people, and continue this ministry in a much greater way.





The funds from this fundraiser will go toward purchasing a reliable car. I have seen affordable options on Facebook Marketplace for around $1,500, and owning one would make such a big difference in my ability to serve others. By supporting this fundraiser, you would be helping me take this mission farther than I can on foot. This car is not about comfort or personal gain for me. It is about being able to reach those who need encouragement, prayer, and the message of the gospel.





To everyone who helps, I truly love you and thank you from my heart. Your support for this ministry will not go unnoticed. I believe your kindness will make a real difference in people's lives, and I am deeply grateful for every prayer, donation, and act of support. If you feel led to give or share this fundraiser, thank you for helping me continue this calling.