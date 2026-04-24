Help Jimmy Charles Recover from Bypass Surgery

If you know James “Jimmy” Charles Elliot, you know it’s impossible to talk about him without smiling.

Whether he was lighting up the beauty industry from Beverly Hills to New York City, or running his pressure washing business today, Jimmy has spent his life lifting people up. He’s the guy who will dance with anyone, laugh at anything, and give the shirt off his back to a friend—or a complete stranger.

Now, his legendary heart needs a little help of its own.

After suffering from severe fatigue and shortness of breath, a trip to the ER revealed major blockages. Jimmy was rushed into emergency open-heart triple bypass surgery.

The fantastic news? The surgery went extremely well, and his doctors are thrilled. The tough news? Pressure washing isn't exactly an option when you're recovering from open-heart surgery. Jimmy is facing 3 to 4 months of strict physical recovery and rehabilitation before he can get back to work.

While his body heals, everyday living expenses, housing, and recovery costs don't take a break.

We’re raising funds so Jimmy can focus 100% of his energy on getting strong again—without the heavy stress of bills piling up.

If Jimmy has ever made you laugh, made you feel fabulous, out-danced you on a dance floor, or lent you a helping hand, please consider tossing a few bucks his way. If you can’t donate, a prayer or sharing this page with friends means the world.

Let’s give Jimmy the smooth recovery he deserves. Thank you for surrounding him with love!