Help Jen with Hurricane + Tropical Storm Recovery!

I want to tell you about my incredible friend Jen.

Jen lives on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi with her little flock of rescue ducks and a few chickens, and she is one of those people who gives so much of herself to the people and places around her. She works hard to care for her communities, support conservation efforts on the island, and educate and connect people in a way that is thoughtful, genuine, and kind.





She also played a huge role in the scholarship project I’ve been working on. When I needed direction, Jen was there. When I needed information, she was there. When I needed travel hacks, connections, introductions, or someone to bounce an idea off of, she was there. She went completely out of her way to become part of the support network around this project, and somewhere along the way, she also became a really wonderful friend.

Right now, Jen needs some of that support returned to her.





When the recent hurricane hit the Big Island, Jen was incredibly fortunate that her home initially suffered minimal damage. But she lost power, and she has been told it could be months before electricity is restored.





For Jen, losing power also means losing water. Her home relies on a rainwater catchment system and an electric pump for everything—drinking water, showers, flushing the toilet, and basic daily life. Her newly repaired driveway was also completely washed away during the storm.

And still, Jen was thankful.





Then, only days later, another tropical storm came through.





This time, her home sustained additional damage, the driveway was damaged even further, and a tree fell onto her water catchment system—the only source of water for her home.





Insurance will not cover the damage.

At this point, Jen has no power, no running water, no internet, and no reliable cell service at her house. She is looking at repairs to her home, driveway, and water system while trying to figure out how to make everyday life work in the meantime.

Jen is incredibly strong and incredibly humble. She is not someone who would ever be comfortable asking people for help herself—which is part of why I’m doing it for her.





I’d like to pass around the hat.

If you have even $5 to spare, it would mean something. My goal is to raise enough to get Jen a solar generator so she can regain some basic power at home, and hopefully have money left over to help repair or replace what is needed for her water catchment system.





I’m hurting financially myself right now, so I’m going to give what I can. I’m hoping a whole bunch of us doing the same—even if it’s only a few dollars—can add up to something that gives her a little breathing room.





And if donating isn’t possible, sharing this helps too.





If you’ve read this far, thank you. Truly.

Thank you for every donation, every share, and every little bit of love sent Jen’s way. She has spent so much of her life showing up for other people, and I would really love to see us show up for her now.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️





(In the photo I’ve shared, you’ll see some of the ducks Jen has rescued. Out of respect for Jen’s privacy, I won’t be sharing photos of her home or property)



