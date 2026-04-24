GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Jen with Hurricane + Tropical Storm Recovery!

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byMica Harkins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mica Harkins

Help Jen with Hurricane + Tropical Storm Recovery!

I want to tell you about my incredible friend Jen.

Jen lives on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi with her little flock of rescue ducks and a few chickens, and she is one of those people who gives so much of herself to the people and places around her. She works hard to care for her communities, support conservation efforts on the island, and educate and connect people in a way that is thoughtful, genuine, and kind.


She also played a huge role in the scholarship project I’ve been working on. When I needed direction, Jen was there. When I needed information, she was there. When I needed travel hacks, connections, introductions, or someone to bounce an idea off of, she was there. She went completely out of her way to become part of the support network around this project, and somewhere along the way, she also became a really wonderful friend.

Right now, Jen needs some of that support returned to her.


When the recent hurricane hit the Big Island, Jen was incredibly fortunate that her home initially suffered minimal damage. But she lost power, and she has been told it could be months before electricity is restored.


For Jen, losing power also means losing water. Her home relies on a rainwater catchment system and an electric pump for everything—drinking water, showers, flushing the toilet, and basic daily life. Her newly repaired driveway was also completely washed away during the storm.

And still, Jen was thankful.


Then, only days later, another tropical storm came through.


This time, her home sustained additional damage, the driveway was damaged even further, and a tree fell onto her water catchment system—the only source of water for her home.


Insurance will not cover the damage.

At this point, Jen has no power, no running water, no internet, and no reliable cell service at her house. She is looking at repairs to her home, driveway, and water system while trying to figure out how to make everyday life work in the meantime.

Jen is incredibly strong and incredibly humble. She is not someone who would ever be comfortable asking people for help herself—which is part of why I’m doing it for her.


I’d like to pass around the hat.

If you have even $5 to spare, it would mean something. My goal is to raise enough to get Jen a solar generator so she can regain some basic power at home, and hopefully have money left over to help repair or replace what is needed for her water catchment system.


I’m hurting financially myself right now, so I’m going to give what I can. I’m hoping a whole bunch of us doing the same—even if it’s only a few dollars—can add up to something that gives her a little breathing room.


And if donating isn’t possible, sharing this helps too.


If you’ve read this far, thank you. Truly.

Thank you for every donation, every share, and every little bit of love sent Jen’s way. She has spent so much of her life showing up for other people, and I would really love to see us show up for her now.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️


(In the photo I’ve shared, you’ll see some of the ducks Jen has rescued. Out of respect for Jen’s privacy, I won’t be sharing photos of her home or property)


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,860 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,600 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve