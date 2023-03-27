❤️ Help Jasmine Heal & Come Home $30,000 Medical

Our goal: $30,000





I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help like this.





Jasmine is 22 years old. She’s the kind of person who will give you the last $20 in her wallet if she knows you need it, even when she doesn't have much herself. She works hard, keeps most of her problems to herself, and has always been the person our family could count on.





A few weeks ago, everything changed.





Jasmine was driving home from work when another vehicle ran a red light and hit her car. She survived, but she suffered serious injuries and has been in the hospital ever since.





The doctors have told us that recovery is going to take time.





Right now, Jasmine can't work. She can't drive. She needs help with things she used to do without thinking, and when she eventually leaves the hospital, she's going to need rehabilitation and continued care.





As a family, we've been doing everything we can.





We've taken time off work to sit with her. We've helped with what bills we could. We've borrowed money and cut our own expenses down as far as possible.





But we're reaching the point where we simply can't keep up.





We're hoping to raise $30,000 to help with Jasmine's medical expenses, rehabilitation, transportation, household bills while she's unable to work, and the unexpected costs that come with trying to rebuild your life after something like this.





I wish we didn't have to ask.





I wish we could handle everything ourselves and give Jasmine one less thing to worry about.





But right now, she needs us—and we need help.





If you can donate, no matter how small, please know that it genuinely matters. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser could reach someone who can.





Jasmine has spent so much of her life being there for other people.





Now we're asking people to be there for her.





Thank you for reading Jasmine's story, and thank you for helping us give her a chance to come home and start putting her life back together.