GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

❤️ Help Jasmine Heal & Come Home $30,000 Medical

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJackson Baker

❤️ Help Jasmine Heal & Come Home $30,000 Medical

Our goal: $30,000


I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help like this.


Jasmine is 22 years old. She’s the kind of person who will give you the last $20 in her wallet if she knows you need it, even when she doesn't have much herself. She works hard, keeps most of her problems to herself, and has always been the person our family could count on.


A few weeks ago, everything changed.


Jasmine was driving home from work when another vehicle ran a red light and hit her car. She survived, but she suffered serious injuries and has been in the hospital ever since.


The doctors have told us that recovery is going to take time.


Right now, Jasmine can't work. She can't drive. She needs help with things she used to do without thinking, and when she eventually leaves the hospital, she's going to need rehabilitation and continued care.


As a family, we've been doing everything we can.


We've taken time off work to sit with her. We've helped with what bills we could. We've borrowed money and cut our own expenses down as far as possible.


But we're reaching the point where we simply can't keep up.


We're hoping to raise $30,000 to help with Jasmine's medical expenses, rehabilitation, transportation, household bills while she's unable to work, and the unexpected costs that come with trying to rebuild your life after something like this.


I wish we didn't have to ask.


I wish we could handle everything ourselves and give Jasmine one less thing to worry about.


But right now, she needs us—and we need help.


If you can donate, no matter how small, please know that it genuinely matters. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser could reach someone who can.


Jasmine has spent so much of her life being there for other people.


Now we're asking people to be there for her.


Thank you for reading Jasmine's story, and thank you for helping us give her a chance to come home and start putting her life back together.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve