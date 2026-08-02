Help Jamie Through a Difficult Time.

Jamie is a hardworking single mother who has always done her best to provide for her family and keep moving forward, no matter what life puts in front of her. She is now facing a situation that has created an overwhelming financial burden, particularly when it comes to the cost of obtaining the legal help she needs while she works through this situation and the legal process ahead. She is facing expenses that are difficult for her to manage on her own. These funds will go toward her legal fees and other necessary expenses related to navigating this process.

This has been an extremely difficult time for Jamie and her family. No one should have to face a situation like this while also worrying about how they will afford the legal representation they need.

We are asking friends, family, and anyone who is willing to help to please consider donating. Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser can help us reach people who may be able to.

Our goal is simply to give Jamie some support during a time when she needs it most and help relieve some of the financial pressure so she can focus on getting through this situation and being there for her child.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read Jamie’s story, donate, share, or simply keep her and her family in your thoughts. Every bit of support means more than you know. ❤️



