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Help Ian Turn a Dream Van into a Family Adventure

Goal£1,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byIan Atlee

Help Ian Turn a Dream Van into a Family Adventure

Hello, my name is Ian.


Like many families, we have a dream we’ve been holding onto for years: to hit the open road together and create memories that will last a lifetime. Recently, my son made a huge, courageous step toward that dream—he bought a motorhome!


He and his wife have worked so hard to make this happen, but between the purchase and their mortgage, their budget is completely stretched. They’ve done the heavy lifting—the chassis has been overhauled and the engine is fully serviced. The van is safe and ready to run.


But here is where I come in. I made a promise to my son: I would personally get the interior ready so that their first big journey is comfortable and safe. However, I have hit a wall with my own budget. I cannot ask my son for more money—he has already given so much—but I desperately want to keep my promise and see that look of excitement on their faces when we finally depart.


What I need help with:

To make the van truly road-ready, we need to finish the living space. Specifically, we need to install essential items that we are currently missing:


A gas stove/cooker (for hot meals on the go)


A small refrigerator (to keep food fresh)


A portable shower unit (for basic comfort)


My Goal:

I am trying to raise £1,000 to purchase and install this equipment. Every single pound will go directly into the van to make it a home on wheels.


If you cannot donate, I completely understand. But if you could take a moment to share this post, you would be helping us get one step closer to the road.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story.


Warm regards,

Ian


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