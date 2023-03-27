Help Her Stay Home While She Recovers

The doctors still don't know what's causing it, but she's lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short period of time. Her income stopped, and she's been living off her savings.





Her son quit his job and moved back home to care for her. Right now, they're short on bills. Her food stamps don't cover the protein drinks she needs each month to stay out of the hospital and keep up her nutrition.





On top of everything, her home is falling apart. Her laundry room has actually fallen off the house.





Now she needs help to stay in her home while she recovers and to cover the basics, bills, food, and the medical nutrition she depends on. Any support would mean so much to her and her son. Thank you for standing with them.