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HELP HELECIA FIGHT BACK AGAINST A DISGRACED EX-COP

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$7 USD

Fundraiser created byHalee Harris

HELP HELECIA FIGHT BACK AGAINST A DISGRACED EX-COP

Hello everyone,

I’m starting this fundraiser to support Helecia Choyce, a former Death Row Records artist known as SKG who is dedicating her own time and money to covering the Tupac Shakur murder trial.

For two weeks, Helecia has been traveling to Las Vegas every week to report on the proceedings and keep the public informed. She is driving approximately five hours each way and spending hundreds of dollars on rental cars, gas, along with other travel and lodging expenses, all out of her own pocket.

At the same time, she is balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and pursuing her law degree.

During her coverage of the trial, Helecia says she has experienced ongoing harassment, intimidation, and unwanted conduct involving former law enforcement officer and trial witness Reggie Wright Jr. She has also raised concerns about incidents involving her family, personal information, and her ability to safely report from the courthouse.

Helecia is also seeking legal representation and pursuing legal action against Reggie Wright Jr. regarding allegations of intimidation and defamation. Because of this, a portion of the funds raised will help cover her legal fees and related expenses.

Helecia has publicly discussed an incident in which she says Wright made inappropriate and sexually harassing gestures toward her while testifying in court. She maintains that these incidents are part of a broader effort to intimidate her and discourage her from continuing her reporting.

Regardless of anyone’s position in this case, Helecia believes the public deserves access to independent coverage of this historic trial without intimidation or harassment.

That is why we are asking for your help.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Legal fees related to her legal action against Reggie Wright Jr.

• Attorney consultations and representation

• Gas and transportation for her weekly trips to Las Vegas

• Hotel accommodations when overnight stays are necessary

• Court coverage and reporting expenses

• Other reasonable expenses directly related to covering the trial

Helecia has already spent hundreds of dollars each week traveling to Las Vegas and has personally funded much of her trial coverage. She has continued showing up because she believes in journalism, accountability, and keeping the public informed.

Now, we feel it’s time to step in and support her.

If you believe independent voices should be able to report on important court proceedings without intimidation, please consider donating, sharing this fundraiser, or simply showing your support.

Every contribution will help Helecia continue showing up, reporting on what happens in the courtroom, and bringing the public her perspective from this historic trial.

Thank you to everyone who has supported Helecia throughout this journey.

Justice for Tupac Shakur.

Support independent reporting.

Support Helecia Choyce. ❤️


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