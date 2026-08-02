Help Harley Get Tracheal Surgery

Hi everyone, I'm reaching out on behalf of my daughter and her beloved dog, Harley. Harley is currently in urgent need of tracheal surgery, which is a major financial hurdle right now. We're raising funds to help cover the medical costs for this procedure. Any donation, no matter how small, or share would mean the world to us. If anyone knows of a veterinarian, rescue group, or charitable organization that performs low-cost or pro bono surgeries, please let us know. Thank you so much for your support and kindness!