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Help Grow a Business With a Bigger Purpose

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLulu Rena

Help Grow a Business With a Bigger Purpose

I'm working to grow a small creative business into something sustainable, meaningful, and capable of making a difference far beyond the business itself.

I've spent time building a foundation through creative products and online business, and now I'm ready to take the next step. I want to expand what I'm already doing, add new products and opportunities, invest in better equipment and supplies, increase inventory, improve my workspace, and build the infrastructure necessary to turn a small operation into a sustainable business.

But there's a bigger reason behind the dream.

I want to build a business that can support my family while eventually creating the financial ability to help other people too.

As the business grows, one of my biggest goals is to be able to provide free food and essential items to people and families who are going through difficult times. I want to eventually be in a position where I can help someone with groceries, provide a meal, give a family a little extra help when they need it, or provide clothing and other necessities.

I don't want to promise things before I'm capable of delivering them. I want to build the foundation first.

That's why I'm raising $25,000 for business expansion.

Funds raised through this campaign will be used entirely for legitimate business needs, including equipment, production supplies, inventory, materials, packaging and shipping supplies, workspace improvements, marketing, operating infrastructure, and other expenses necessary to expand the business.

My goal is to create something that doesn't simply generate income. I want to create something sustainable — something that can provide for my family, grow over time, and eventually give me the ability to share that success with people in my community.

Build it.

Grow it.

Support a family.

Share the success.

I know this won't happen overnight. Every business starts somewhere, and this fundraiser is about helping me take that next step.

If you choose to support this project, share it, or simply take the time to read about what I'm trying to build, thank you. Every bit of encouragement helps move the vision forward. Thank You and God Bless You ❤️

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