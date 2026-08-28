Help Gqeberha Mom Stay in University - $100

My name is Cathy, I am a mother living in South Africa, recently registered for BBA at University of the People. My daughter and I have just enrolled to study and are both unemployed, and we are barely scraping by.





University of the People is tuition-free but charges $180 per course for the final assessment. I applied for financial aid and elected to pay $45 per course, but I am facing financial challenges. My BBA requires 40 courses in total.





I paid $60 for my own registration, and 4 days ago I paid $60 for my daughter's registration. It was a great sacrifice, we worked tooth and nail to raise the registration fees. As a foreign national, I do not receive SASSA, NSFAS, or any government funding.





My daughter's payment for her registration glitched after the August 22 deadline, so her start date was moved to November 12. I have 4 days left to pay $90 for my 2 course assessments to keep my September 3 start date.





Studying could be the breakthrough we so much need to turn our lives around.





All funds will go directly to University of the People assessment fees. I can provide my student ID and invoice for verification.It will also be fine if payment can be made directly to UPeople.





Any amount helps me stay in school. Thank you so much for your support.