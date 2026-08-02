Help Goblin, a rescued kitten in need!

Our family fosters and rescues cats and kittens as much as we are able to. Sometimes, it helps to reach out to the community to crowd-fund the veterinary care for a cat in need. Goblin was found very famished and thirsty in the heat, with bad dermatitis. She is recovering well, but will need her initial vaccinations, exam, FELV/FIV test and a spay. She is petite, adorable, and so sweet. Our budget is stretched right now, but we are dedicated to helping this little one! Please consider a small donation to help us offset the medical cost and get her ready for adoption to a forever home! (Note: the photograph is from outside, but she is now safely indoors).