Help getting a car

Hi everyone,

I am reaching out to you all today in a state of complete shock, but also with immense gratitude to simply be alive. Yesterday, September 1st, around 3:00 p.m., I was involved in a severe car accident. My vehicle flipped completely over and slid upside down for about 25 feet.

Looking at the wreckage, it is a miracle I walked away. I survived the crash but have fractured my entire left hand, which is making it incredibly difficult to manage daily tasks right now.

Losing this vehicle has left my family in a devastating position. This was the only car we owned, and it was our only means of transportation. I rely on it every single day to take care of my family and to get my wife back and forth to her vital hospital appointments. She struggles deeply with severe mental illness, and this entire trauma has left her incredibly affected and overwhelmed.

Without transportation, I cannot get my wife to her medical care, support my family, or even get to my own appointments to heal my fractured hand. We are completely stranded.

I am launching this fundraiser on GiveSendGo to ask for vehicle donations or financial help so I can secure a safe, reliable replacement car to keep my family moving forward. If you or someone you know is in a position to donate a reliable, running vehicle, that would be an incredible blessing for us.

Any amount you can donate will go directly toward getting us back on the road. If you are unable to donate financially, please consider sharing this link with your network and keeping us in your prayers. Your kindness means everything to my family right now.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,