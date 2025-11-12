HELP FUND MY OKRIKA BUSINESS & POS RESTART AGAIN.

Hello, my name is Pastor Stephen.





In 2018, I suffered a serious health challenge. The hospital bills took everything I had. I lost my Okrika clothing business and my small POS business. Since then, I have been struggling to stand on my feet again.





By God’s grace I am recovering, but I have no capital to restart. I do not want to keep depending on people. I want to work with my hands and be self-reliant so I can take care of myself and also help others.





Earlier I shared my total need of ₦3,500,000 which includes medical, debts, and full restart.

Right now, my most urgent need is ₦1,000,000 to restart my Okrika and POS business so I can begin earning and taking care of myself.

This campaign is focused on that first step.





*How the funds will be used:*

1. *Okrika/Used Clothing Business - ₦800,000*

To buy quality bales of clothes so I can sell and earn daily income to feed and take care of my needs.





2. *POS Business - ₦200,000*

To set up a POS stand for transfers, withdrawals, and bill payments. This will give me steady daily income.





*Goal: ₦1,000,000*





I am not asking for charity. I am asking for a chance to work again with dignity. Any amount you give, no matter how small, will go a long way to help me restart.





Thank you for believing in me, for your prayers, and for your support.

May God bless you and replenish you 100-fold.





With gratitude,

Pastor Stephen