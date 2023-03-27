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Help Franklin Win His Fight With HS via A Car

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFranklin Grant

Help Franklin Win His Fight With HS via A Car

Hello,

My name is Franklin, and I am reaching out for help during one of the most difficult times of my life. I recently lost my vehicle, which has unfortunately left me completely homeless. Without a reliable car, I have not only lost my shelter but also my primary means of getting to medical appointments, finding stable work, and rebuilding my life.Compounding this crisis, I am actively battling Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic, highly painful inflammatory skin condition that causes debilitating flares and abscesses.

Managing severe medical flares while navigating homelessness is an exhausting, uphill battle every single day.Without a home, simple medical routines and keeping wounds clean are nearly impossible.

My immediate and most critical goal right now is to raise enough funds to secure a reliable, affordable used vehicle.

Having a car again will change everything for me. It will provide me with a safe, climate-controlled space to manage my health flares away from the elements. It will also grant me the reliable transportation I need to attend medical treatments, pursue job opportunities, and regain the independence required to permanently transition out of homelessness.

Every single dollar raised from this campaign will go directly toward:

Purchasing a dependable used vehicle

Handling the initial registration, title, and licensing fees

Securing basic car insurance to get safely back on the road


I know that times are tough for everyone, so even if you cannot contribute financially, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support as I work to heal and get back on my feet.


With gratitude,

Franklin

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