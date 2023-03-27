Help for Our Grandson's Medical Crisis

My 8-month-old grandson was hospitalized in Orlando Florida for liver failure on August 8th. He was airlifted from Jacksonville to Orlando to receive care from a pediatric liver specialist. He has received blood, plasma, dialysis, numerous tests, and may need a liver transplant. As a result of procedures and medications, he has developed fluid on his brain which is a new piece to an already complicated medical problem.





My daughter and her husband are facing an incredibly difficult time. Their little family is managing medical bills and expenses while their son fights for his life in the hospital.





We are raising funds to help cover the medical costs and living expenses during this crisis. Your support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.