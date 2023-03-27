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Help for my vaccine injury.

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Harding

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Harding

Help for my vaccine injury.

Hi there:


It's been almost 5 years that I've been suffering with vaccine injury from the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Every single day is still a struggle. I can do things for 30 minutes max and then I have to rest. I am on disability, which is a pitifully small amount and I can't keep up with bills and expenses. The state is trying to take my home. Symptoms include: breathlessness and spitting out inhuman phlegm; bruises and petechiae everywhere on my body; lesions on my brain and spine; sleeping 16 hours at a stretch; immune system is gone; and back and neck pain and constant headaches. There have been multiple times that I thought I was dying; I am afraid of sleep because I sleep so long and wake up feeling awful every single morning. My forearms are now covered in snakelike skin and I have deep circles under my eyes To be clear, I knew in my gut that I should never have taken the vax, but my abusive ex coerced me. I was COVID-free for 2 years; after my second shot I got COVID a week later. My ex has left me; I did this because he said he was worried and loved me, which is entirely false. ALWAYS trust your gut!! That stuff in the 2nd and 4th pictures is my phlegm. Pics 5 and 6 show my before and after.


Thank you for reading and helping if you can. Truly, any amount helps, no matter how small.


Kind regards,

Amy

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