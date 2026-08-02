Help for My Dying 26-Year-Old Cat

My 16-year-old cat is dying, and I can't afford to take her to a vet. I'm 66 and live on Social Security alone.





She's lost about a pound and is skin and bones. She has trouble walking, hides her pain, and has liquid accidents everywhere. She eats constantly and drinks water, but it goes straight through her. I'm not sure what's wrong, it could be a parasite or hyperthyroidism, but she can't get any medication without being seen first.





The cheapest vet I can reach charges $300 just for an exam, then more for any tests. I need help getting her checked out or, if that's what's best for her, help with end-of-life care. She's been with me since she was a child of mine, and I hate seeing her waste away.





Anything would help. Even prayers being said would mean so much. Thank you for reading.