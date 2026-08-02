Help for Jasmine and her Family

My daughter, Jasmine, was recently the victim of domestic violence and due to the circumstances of what happened (SWAT presence and resulting damage) she is being evicted from her apartment. Her ex was subsequently arrested but she has to pay for the damages of the window and front door being blown off by our police department. Jasmine doesn't have the money and worse, she has young children. They will be out on the street on 9/5/26 unless she can find housing. I don't have room in my home for her and soon it'll be too cold to sleep on a floor or in the garage. We are trying to purchase a camper from an auction that I can put in my backyard until she can reimburse the apartment complex for the damage as well as afford a place of her own. That will likely take almost a year. She does work but right now, her wages aren't enough. She is also in counseling as she has never been thru this type of situation. If you could find it in your heart to give, we'd be extremely grateful. See the following link for information: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/crime/suspect-arrested-after-east-charlotte-swat-incident