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Help for Eric's Brain Surgery and Family Support

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byKristina MORIN

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamie Morin

Help for Eric's Brain Surgery and Family Support

Back in June, my brother-in-law Eric took a really bad fall down the steep stairs in their home. He was told he had broken ribs and a concussion. In July, he suffered a major heart attack, followed by a minor heart attack a week later. Doctors discovered the bottom half of his heart is dead. He's already had a quadruple bypass and a stent that has now collapsed. Days ago, Eric started having a constant headache and troubling symptoms: not being able to walk properly, not making coherent sentences, and talking about things that don't make sense. He was taken to the hospital yesterday, where they found a severe brain bleed that had been missed back in June. He's been transferred to a hospital an hour away for brain surgery. They are on a fixed income and in need of gas and food money. She can't stay at the hospital because they have 2 dogs that only trust her and Eric so she has to go home every night and not sure how she will make it back to the hospital an 1 hr away due to the gas needed. They only have 1 vehicle and it drinks gas like candy. She doesn't have a good support system. She only has her son who doesn't live near them, he works all the time and just used up his leave when Eric had his heart attacks. I am on a fixed income as well, but still trying everything to help out. Every $1 helps, even though you may think that your little $1 doesn't help, if 20 people donated $1, she would have $20 to put in her gas tank or have something to come home to, to eat at night. They completely live off grid. No electricity (they do have a generator, but that requires gas too), and no running water. She has to go to the spring and fill up heavy jugs and load them into the truck and then load them into the house, so I'm sure they could use some cases of bottled water or jugs of water to keep her from having to go to the spring right now. She has been doing everything alone since June and any help would be appreciated. There are other ways you can help if you don't feel comfortable going through here, like a local grocery store gift card (Hannaford) or a cashapp donation directly to her. If you would like to help any other way please reach out to me. And I will send you her information.


Any support would mean so much to them right now. Thank you in advance and PLEASE share this for us.

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