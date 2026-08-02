Help Fix Our Well Water

My name is Shay. Our well isn't working, and we need help covering the cost to fix it.





My husband an honourable veteran and I both work, but while he was in the middle of fixing the well, he had a health challenge that led to hospitalization. He's had to miss a lot of days from work to recover. Because of that, we've found ourselves with a lot of unpaid bills piling up, and we're struggling to cover the well repair on top of everything else.





I'm kindly asking the community to help us raise the money to get our well fixed. Any amount is deeply appreciated. Thank you so much for standing with us.