Help Fix Our Family Vehicle

I'm a single mother of four grade schoolers, two of whom have disabilities. We live in a suburban area where I rely on our vehicle to provide for my family, to get to work, to school, to medical appointments, and to handle everything we need to do each day.





Right now, our vehicle isn't running. Without it, I can't get my children where they need to go, and I can't work. The repairs we need are beyond what I can cover right now.





I'm reaching out to ask for help with the cost of these repairs. Your support would mean so much to our family and would help us get back to our daily routines. Thank you for standing with us.