Help Fix Our Car So My Husband Can Work

Fundraiser created byAmanda Kelly
Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Kelly
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...
Loading...
THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...
Loading...
Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...
Loading...
Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...
Loading...
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...
Loading...
Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...
Loading...
Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...
Loading...
Hi everyone!! I have completed my DTS and it was SO worth it!I have been invited back to do a secondary school called DBS (Disciple Bible School) and...
Loading...
Refuge and Hope: Answering the Call at Cambodia's BorderThousands of Cambodian families are fleeing around the Thai border, escaping escalating confli...
Loading...
2026 - 2027Supporting Classical Christian Education Classical Conversations® is a homeschool education program that helps families pursue a love...
Loading...
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.