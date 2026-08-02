Help Fix Our Car So My Husband Can Work

My husband uses our car for his sales job, driving to clients' homes up to three hours away. The car is broken and not safely drivable right now. He's been unable to work because of this, and as a result, we've fallen dangerously behind on bills.





We're raising money to get the car fixed and inspected so it's safe and legal to drive in PA. Once the car is back on the road, my husband can return to work and we can start catching up on the bills we owe.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.